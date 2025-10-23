Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) is now available.

Impax Asset Management Group plc announced the purchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in May 2025. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Impax’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The purchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with a total of 128,712,426 ordinary shares in issue, impacting the total voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a company operating in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is known for its investment strategies that emphasize sustainability and environmental impact.

