Impact Minerals to Release Escrowed Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ) is now available.

Impact Minerals Limited announced the release of 6,295,673 fully paid ordinary shares from escrow on August 9, 2025. This release is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, and an additional 6,295,673 shares remain in escrow until September 9, 2025, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Impact Minerals Limited

Impact Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.02M

Find detailed analytics on IPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue