Impact Minerals to Quote New Securities on ASX

Impact Minerals Limited has announced a new application for quotation of securities, specifically for 65 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.027 each, set to expire on October 1, 2025. This move, dated July 5, 2024, signifies a potential opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial instruments on the ASX under the issuer code IPT.

