Impact Minerals Limited Unveils New Options Offer

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited announces an offer of 50 million Options at no cost to Placement participants and 15 million to Joint Lead Managers, with intentions to seek Quotation of the Options. The offer is not underwritten and will close on 28 June 2024. Potential investors are advised that the Options should be considered speculative and to consult professional advisers.

