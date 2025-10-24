Impact Minerals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ) has issued an announcement.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 25, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, including financial and auditor’s reports, and will address resolutions such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Dr. Frank Bierlein as a director. These discussions and decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting shareholders and stakeholders involved.

More about Impact Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,022,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.46M

