Impact Minerals Expands Holdings Near Broken Hill with New Acquisition

Impact Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of a substantial landholding adjacent to its existing properties near the Broken Hill lead-zinc-silver mine in New South Wales. This acquisition, which expands Impact’s exploration area to 1,770 square kilometers, is part of a strategic move to explore copper deposits using a novel exploration model developed during the BHP Xplor program. The acquisition positions Impact as a major player in the region, amid a resurgence of interest driven by rising silver prices and demand for zinc and lead. The company plans to conduct ground geophysics to identify drilling targets, further enhancing its exploration potential.

Impact Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing deposits of copper, lead, zinc, and silver, with a significant market focus on the Broken Hill region in New South Wales, Australia.

