Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope Alumina Project

Impact Minerals Limited has announced the lodgment of a Mining Lease Application and a Miscellaneous Licence for its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia, marking a significant milestone towards production. The company is conducting a Pre-Feasibility Study, which follows a positive Scoping Study indicating a potential post-tax Net Present Value of A$1.3 billion and positioning the project as a possible global low-cost HPA producer. The forthcoming lease grant hinges on successful land access negotiations with the Ngadju peoples and additional environmental surveys.

