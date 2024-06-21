Impact Analytics Launches Credissential Beta

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:PACT) has released an update.

Impact Analytics Inc. is enhancing the credit application process with the beta launch of Credissential, a secure document storage system aimed at improving efficiency and sales in the auto lending sector. The product features encryption and a ‘burn after reading’ function to increase security and streamline the loan approval process, with potential applications across various consumer segments. By targeting inefficiencies in traditional credit analysis, Credissential promises to expedite transactions and enhance the user experience for both commercial partners and consumers.

