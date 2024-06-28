Impact Analytics Cancels Millions of Stock Options

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:PACT) has released an update.

Impact Analytics Inc., a leader in AI-driven financial services and risk assessment, has announced the cancellation of over 5 million stock options previously available for exercise until September 2025. The stock options were surrendered voluntarily by the holders and Impact Analytics will continue to focus on enhancing its proprietary financial decision-making product stack.

