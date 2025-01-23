iMotion Automotive Secures H Share Listing Approval

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1274) ).

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in China, has received approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the listing and dealing of 100,066,170 H Shares, marking a significant step in its H share full circulation process. This development involves the conversion of unlisted shares held by 24 participating shareholders, enhancing the company’s market presence and liquidity. The move is expected to have implications for the company’s equity structure and could influence its market positioning.

More about iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: -0.77%

Average Trading Volume: 3,365,157

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.55B

Learn more about 1274 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.