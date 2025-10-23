iMotion Automotive Announces Register Closure for 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1274) ) has issued an announcement.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members for the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled on November 14, 2025. This closure is to determine the eligibility of H shareholders to attend and vote at the meeting, with the register being closed from November 11 to November 14, 2025. Shareholders are required to submit their transfer documents by November 10, 2025, to qualify for participation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1274) stock is a Sell with a HK$7.00 price target.

More about iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the automotive technology sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing innovative automotive solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,046,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.87B



