Immutep Director Adjusts Equity Holdings

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Limited’s Director Mr. Pete Meyers has altered his interest in the company by converting 388,889 Performance Rights into the same number of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, as approved by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting. The transaction had no cash consideration, as these Performance Rights were part of Mr. Meyers’ director remuneration package. Following this change, Mr. Meyers now holds a total of 3,663,284 Ordinary Shares and 777,778 Performance Rights in the company.

