Immuron’s New Oral Therapeutic Shows Promise in NMRC Trial

Immuron Limited reports that the US Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) has completed an interim analysis of a clinical trial evaluating a new oral therapeutic produced by Immuron against enteric pathogens. The study showed a 10.4% effectiveness in preventing moderate to severe campylobacteriosis, with further data analysis ongoing. Findings will be presented at an international workshop, as Immuron continues its collaboration on hyperimmune products with NMRC.

