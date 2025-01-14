Immuron Submits Positive Travelan® Phase 2 Study Results to FDA

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited announced the submission of a Clinical Study Report to the FDA for Phase 2 trials of Travelan®, a product designed to mitigate travelers’ diarrhea. The study showed statistically significant immunological and microbiome responses, indicating potential benefits in reducing and clearing pathological ETEC bacteria and enhancing gut health. This progress sets the stage for Phase 3 trials, with potential implications for improving health outcomes for travelers, including military personnel.

More about Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited is an Australian biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases. Its primary product, Travelan®, is aimed at reducing travelers’ diarrhea, a common digestive disorder caused by pathogenic bacteria, by preventing colonization in the gastrointestinal tract. The product is available in Australia, Canada, and the U.S., with varying indications across these regions.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €11.38M

