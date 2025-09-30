Immuron Limited Secures Auditor Consent for Financial Filings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immuron ( (IMRN) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Immuron Limited announced the consent of Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd, its independent registered accounting firm, to incorporate their audit report into the company’s registration statement on Form F-3. This consent facilitates the inclusion of Immuron’s financial statements, dated June 30, 2025, into future filings, potentially impacting investor relations and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Spark’s Take on IMRN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMRN is a Neutral.

Immuron’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong revenue growth yet significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, leading to liquidity concerns. The technical analysis presents a neutral outlook with slight downward pressure. The valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, further weighing down the score.

More about Immuron

Immuron Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of oral immunotherapy products for the treatment of gut-mediated diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 242,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.41M

