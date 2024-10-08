Immuron Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, with 1,147,083 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX under the security code IMC. The application follows the conversion of options or other convertible securities and is set to take effect from October 7, 2024. This move signals Immuron’s latest step in engaging with financial markets and expanding its investment base.

For further insights into AU:IMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.