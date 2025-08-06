ImmuPharma Reports Financial Loss Amidst P140 Platform Advancements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ImmuPharma ( (GB:IMM) ) has issued an announcement.

ImmuPharma PLC reported a financial loss of £1.8 million for the first half of 2025, attributed to increased operational costs in research and development. Despite the financial loss, the company made significant scientific progress with its P140 technology platform, announcing groundbreaking advancements in understanding its mechanism of action and its potential as a new standard of care for autoimmune diseases. The company is actively pursuing global partnerships to further develop and commercialize its P140 platform, which has shown promising results in preclinical studies for multiple autoimmune conditions.

More about ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC is a specialist drug discovery and development company focusing on innovative treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company is known for its P140 technology platform, which targets autoimmune conditions such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). ImmuPharma is actively engaged in research and development to advance its pipeline and is in discussions with potential global commercial partners.

Average Trading Volume: 1,964,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.39M

