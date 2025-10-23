Immunovia Secures SEK 100 Million for PancreaSure Launch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Immunovia AB ( (SE:IMMNOV) ) is now available.

Immunovia AB successfully completed a rights issue, raising approximately SEK 100 million to support the commercial launch of its PancreaSure test and additional studies in the U.S. The rights issue was fully subscribed, demonstrating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s transformation and future growth. The funds will be used to accelerate the launch of PancreaSure and support clinical studies for reimbursement, marking a significant step in Immunovia’s mission to improve early cancer detection.

Immunovia AB is a company operating in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Their primary product, PancreaSure, is aimed at revolutionizing the early detection of pancreatic cancer, with a market focus on high-risk individuals and surveillance centers in the U.S.

