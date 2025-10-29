Immunovia AB Strengthens Capital with Directed Share Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immunovia AB ( (SE:IMMNOV) ) has shared an announcement.

Immunovia AB has announced a directed issue of 32,674,998 shares to guarantors as part of a compensation agreement related to a previously completed rights issue. This move is aimed at fulfilling obligations to guarantors who opted for shares instead of cash, thereby strengthening the company’s working capital and financial position while resulting in a 4.9% dilution effect.

More about Immunovia AB

Immunovia AB is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing diagnostic solutions for complex diseases. The company is known for its innovative approaches in the early detection of diseases, which positions it as a significant player in the healthcare diagnostics market.

Average Trading Volume: 10,024,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK218.9M

