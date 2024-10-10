ImmunoPrecise Heralds Nobel Win, AI-Driven Biotherapeutics

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has released an update.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. celebrates the Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by pioneers in AI-powered protein design, which validates the AI methodologies IPA employs in its own drug discovery platform, LENSai. The company’s integration of Google DeepMind’s open-access tool, AlphaFold, has been transformative in advancing the development of biotherapeutics, particularly with the assistance of their HYFT technology. Looking forward, IPA is eager to collaborate on furthering the use of AI in creating innovative treatments.

