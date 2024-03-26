Immunome’s Strategic Acquisition to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Immunome (IMNM) just unveiled an update.

Immunome has acquired exclusive rights from Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize the cancer-fighting compounds AL101 and AL102, marking a significant advancement in their potential to treat diseases. As part of the asset purchase agreement, Immunome paid Ayala $20 million in cash, issued over 2 million shares, and may pay additional milestone payments totaling up to $37.5 million. This strategic move positions Immunome to potentially revolutionize treatment options and underscores the high stakes in pharmaceutical innovation and the pursuit of groundbreaking therapies.

