Immunic Announces $65 Million Public Offering

Immunic ( (IMUX) ) has provided an update.

On May 28, 2025, Immunic, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering involving pre-funded warrants and series A and B warrants, expected to generate approximately $65 million, with potential additional proceeds of $130 million if warrants are fully exercised. The offering, closing around June 3, 2025, aims to fund clinical trials and operations, enhancing Immunic’s financial position and supporting its strategic focus on developing treatments for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Spark’s Take on IMUX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMUX is a Underperform.

Immunic’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, marked by high R&D costs without corresponding revenue. Technical analysis shows moderate short-term bullish signals, but long-term valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. The company’s ability to improve its financial position relies heavily on successful product commercialization or securing additional funding.

More about Immunic

Immunic, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is in phase 3 clinical trials for relapsing multiple sclerosis, with other programs targeting gastrointestinal diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 982,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $65.17M

