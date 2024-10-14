ImmuneOnco Announces Board Changes

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced the resignation of Mr. Yu Zhihua as a non-executive director, effective from October 14, 2024, to focus on his other business engagements. In addition, the company has proposed the appointment of Mr. Zhang Ruliang, an experienced biopharmaceutical industry professional, as an executive director, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

