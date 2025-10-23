ImmuneOnco Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy with New Clinical Trial Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H ( (HK:1541) ).

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has successfully dosed the first patient in a Phase IB/II clinical trial for its cancer treatment combination of IMM2510 and IMM01, marking a significant milestone in cancer immunotherapy. This development could enhance the company’s industry positioning by showcasing its innovative approach to cancer treatment, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1541) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.50 price target.

More about ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on innovative cancer immunotherapy. The company develops bispecific molecules and fusion proteins targeting cancer cells, with a market focus on the Greater China region and global intellectual property rights for its core products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,683,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$8.5B



