ImmuneOnco Advances Cancer Drug Trials with Promising Results

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for its drug IMM27M targeting estrogen receptor-positive advanced breast cancer, following promising results from its Phase I study, which showed a 25% overall response rate and a 75% disease control rate. The drug proved safe and well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities at the highest dose tested. Investors may find the company’s advances in cancer treatment compelling as they progress towards larger trials.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.