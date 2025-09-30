Immucell Appoints New CEO Olivier te Boekhorst

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immucell ( (ICCC) ) has issued an announcement.

ImmuCell Corporation announced on September 29, 2025, the appointment of Olivier te Boekhorst as its new President and CEO, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. te Boekhorst brings extensive experience from his previous roles at ARCHIMED and IDEXX Laboratories, where he led significant growth and innovation in the livestock diagnostics sector. This leadership change is expected to drive the company’s growth, particularly in expanding sales of First Defense® and advancing Re-Tain®. The transition will be supported by the current CEO, Michael F. Brigham, who will remain as a Special Advisor and Board member. The company has also structured stock option awards for Mr. te Boekhorst as part of his employment terms.

ImmuCell Corporation is an animal health company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. The company offers First Defense®, which provides immediate immunity to newborn calves, and is developing Re-Tain®, a treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows that does not require milk discard or pre-slaughter withdrawal.

