Immatics Appoints Amie Krause as Chief People Officer Amidst Commercial Transition

On October 27, 2025, Immatics N.V. announced the appointment of Amie Krause as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in organizational growth and talent alignment in the biopharmaceutical sector, Krause will lead the company’s human resources as it transitions to a commercial-stage enterprise. Her role is pivotal as Immatics prepares for the commercialization of its lead PRAME cell therapy candidate, anzu-cel, aiming to enhance its global leadership in precision targeting of PRAME and improve cancer treatment options.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMTX) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Immatics stock, see the IMTX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMTX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 55 reflects a mixed outlook for Immatics. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which is challenged by declining revenues and profitability issues. However, technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, providing some positive momentum. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings and lack of dividends, which weigh down the overall score.

Immatics N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision targeting of PRAME, a target expressed in over 50 types of cancer. The company is a leader in developing TCR T-cell therapies and TCR bispecifics, with a robust clinical pipeline aimed at providing innovative cancer treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 860,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.24B

