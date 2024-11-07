IMI plc Reports Resilient Q3 and Strategic Acquisition

IMI plc (GB:IMI) has released an update.

IMI plc reported a resilient third quarter with a 1% organic revenue increase, driven by strong growth in its Process Automation sector and improved margins. Despite foreign exchange challenges, the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance and announced the acquisition of TWTG Group to boost its aftermarket growth. A £100m share buyback was completed as part of IMI’s disciplined capital allocation strategy, aiming to sustain EPS growth.

