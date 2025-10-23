IMI plc Engages Shareholders After Resolution Falls Short

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IMI plc has shared an update.

IMI plc, during its 2025 Annual General Meeting, encountered a situation where Special Resolution B, concerning the authority to allot securities for cash, did not achieve the 80% support threshold as per the UK Corporate Governance Code, garnering only 78.25% support. This shortfall was attributed to institutional voting policies and concerns about potential dilution without a specific transaction in mind. The company’s board remains committed to engaging with shareholders to address these concerns and will provide further updates in its 2025 Annual Report.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMI) stock is a Buy with a £2490.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IMI plc stock, see the GB:IMI Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 602,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.67B

