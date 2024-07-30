ImExHS Posts Robust Revenue and ARR Growth

ImExHS Limited (AU:IME) has released an update.

ImExHS Limited reports a strong second quarter in 2024, with a revenue increase of 40% to $6.8 million and a significant rise in their Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 21% to $29.6 million. Despite these gains, the company’s underlying EBITDA slightly decreased, showing a complex financial performance. The company remains optimistic, expecting further margin improvements and robust sales growth in the latter half of the year.

