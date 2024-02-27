iMetal Resources Announces Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources (TSE:IMR) has released an update.

iMetal Resources Inc. has announced a share consolidation set to take effect after market close on February 29, 2024, with the consolidated shares trading from March 1, 2024, under the current ticker symbol ‘IMR’. This ten-for-one consolidation aims to enhance the company’s capital structure for better financing opportunities, reducing outstanding shares from over 56 million to approximately 5.6 million. Shareholders will be instructed on exchanging their pre-consolidation shares for new certificates without any fractional shares being issued.

