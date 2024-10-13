Imdex Limited Showcases FY24 Sustainability Report

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Limited, a leading Mining-Tech company listed on the ASX, has presented its FY24 Sustainability Report, underscoring its commitment to enabling cost-effective and successful mining operations from exploration to production. The company, known for its innovative AMC™ and REFLEX™ brands, provides cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimization products to enhance drilling efficiency and data accuracy for the global mining industry.

For further insights into AU:IMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.