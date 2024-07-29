Imagion Biosystems Targets Efficiency and Growth

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has released its Q2 FY2024 reports, highlighting significant cost reductions, including staff retrenchment and termination of facility leases, resulting in a lowered monthly cash burn and a focus on strategic partnerships for its MRI imaging technology. The company resumed trading after a temporary suspension and plans to raise new capital to advance its lead imaging agent’s clinical development. Despite a challenging funding environment, Imagion retains support from Mercer for its restructuring and refinancing plans.

