Imagion Biosystems Releases 2024 Annual Report

Imagion Biosystems Limited has released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and disclosures, providing insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance over the past year. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it offers a detailed overview of the company’s financial position and strategic direction.

YTD Price Performance: -21.74%

Average Trading Volume: 1,134,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.62M

