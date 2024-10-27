Imagion Biosystems Boosts Funding and Secures Licensing Deal

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has secured $3 million in new funding through a share placement led by CPS Capital, which will accelerate the company’s MagSense technology clinical programs for cancer detection. Additionally, the company has entered into a licensing agreement with Biosensis to commercialize its PrecisionMRX nanoparticles, providing a new revenue stream through milestone fees and royalties. These strategic moves are expected to bolster Imagion’s market position and enhance its research and development efforts.

For further insights into AU:IBX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.