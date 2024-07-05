Imagica Group Awards Restricted Stock to Directors

Imagica Group, Inc. (JP:6879) has released an update.

Imagica Group, Inc. has resolved to issue 96,553 of its treasury shares as restricted stock compensation to certain directors and executive officers, aiming to incentivize the improvement of long-term corporate and shareholder value. The shares will be allotted at a price of 551 yen each, totaling 53,200,703 yen, with transfer restrictions lasting from July 25, 2024, to July 25, 2027. This move aligns with the restricted stock compensation plan approved by shareholders and is intended to align the interests of the directors with those of the shareholders.

