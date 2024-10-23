Image Scan Holdings Sees Strong Profit Growth and Promising Contract Wins

Image Scan Holdings (GB:IGE) has released an update.

Image Scan Holdings reports strong profit growth and a solid financial position for FY24, with revenues expected to be around £2.9 million and a 100% increase in pre-tax profits. The company’s success is attributed to product innovation, securing government contracts, and effective cost management. A recent major contract with a defence contractor boosts their order book, setting a promising outlook for the coming years.

