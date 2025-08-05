IMAC Holdings Issues Unsecured Promissory Note

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Imac Holdings ( (BACK) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 31, 2025, IMAC Holdings, Inc. issued an unsecured promissory note to a lender for a principal amount of $30,800 with a purchase price of $22,000. The note, which matures on December 24, 2025, allows for prepayment without penalty and includes standard representations and covenants, with specific events of default that could accelerate repayment.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BACK is a Underperform.

IMAC Holdings has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, negative valuation metrics, and technical indicators suggesting weak momentum. The risk of Nasdaq delisting further exacerbates the company’s precarious position. The lack of earnings call data limits further insights into potential strategic actions or improvements.

More about Imac Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 14,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $257.4K

