IM Cannabis Corp. Announces Special Meeting for December 2025

IM Cannabis Corp ( (IMCC) ) has provided an update.

IM Cannabis Corp. has announced a Special Meeting of Security Holders scheduled for December 29, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. The meeting’s record date for notice and voting is set for November 12, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it may influence the company’s strategic decisions and future direction, impacting its market positioning and operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMCC) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IM Cannabis Corp stock, see the IMCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMCC is a Underperform.

IM Cannabis Corp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and weak valuation metrics. The technical analysis also indicates bearish momentum, further contributing to the low score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed, focusing the analysis on the company’s financial and market performance.

More about IM Cannabis Corp

IM Cannabis Corp. operates in the cannabis industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cannabis products. The company is based in Kibbutz Glil Yam, Central District, Israel, and is involved in both the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

Average Trading Volume: 443,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.4M

