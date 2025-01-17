IM Cannabis Corp. Announces Auditor Change to Enhance Financial Transparency

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

On January 17, 2025, IM Cannabis Corp. announced a change in its auditing firm, transitioning from Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer of Ernst & Young Global to Fahn Kanne & Co. Grant Thornton Israel, effective January 16, 2025. This change was made at the company’s request and approved by the board of directors based on the audit committee’s recommendation. There were no reservations or modified opinions in previous audits by the predecessor auditor. This strategic move reflects IM Cannabis’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its operational framework and maintaining transparency in its financial reporting, which is crucial for its stakeholders in the competitive medical cannabis industry.

More about IM Cannabis Corp

IM Cannabis Corp. is a leading international cannabis company operating primarily in Israel and Germany. The company focuses on providing premium cannabis products for medical use in these two significant markets. IM Cannabis leverages a transnational ecosystem with a data-driven approach, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory environments while aiming for sustainable and profitable growth.

