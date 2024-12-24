Iluka Resources Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.

Iluka Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Susan Jane Corlett, with the acquisition of 9,760 ordinary shares through The Absolutely Ridiculous Super Fund, bringing her total to 25,800 shares. This transaction, valued at $49,829.01, was completed through an on-market trade, signaling potential strategic investment moves by the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the director’s increased stake in the company.

