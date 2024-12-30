Iluka Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.
Iluka Resources Limited recently reported a significant change in the interest of its director, Peter Andrew Smith, who acquired 7,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 17,141 shares, reflecting an investment of over $34,000. Such moves might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities at Iluka Resources.
