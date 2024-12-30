Iluka Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Iluka Resources Limited recently reported a significant change in the interest of its director, Peter Andrew Smith, who acquired 7,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 17,141 shares, reflecting an investment of over $34,000. Such moves might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities at Iluka Resources.

For further insights into AU:ILU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.