Iluka Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 26,054 securities under the code ILUAA RIGHTS, effective from January 12, 2024. This new announcement was made public on April 14, 2024, and is intended for personal use only. The cessation details were provided in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

