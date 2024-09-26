Iltani Resources Ltd. Shareholder Voting Power Dilutes

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Limited has reported a change in holdings by substantial shareholders Donald Garner and Goatfell Super Fund Pty Ltd, with their voting power decreasing from 7.30% to 6.27% due to a dilution event following a share issue by the company. The shareholders also engaged in several on-market purchases, with the most recent recorded change in holdings on September 26, 2024.

