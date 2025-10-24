Iltani Resources Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Iltani Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ILT) ) just unveiled an update.

Iltani Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, specifically involving Mr. Donald Garner. The change includes the conversion of 750,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his direct holding to 1,669,947 shares. This adjustment reflects a strategic move in the company’s governance, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Iltani Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 279,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into ILT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue