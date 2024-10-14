Iltani Resources Advances Queensland Drilling Projects

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd., a critical minerals and base metals explorer, has recently completed the first phase of drilling at their Antimony Reward project in Queensland, with a total of 14 reverse circulation drill holes and over 1,294 meters drilled. Samples from the drilling have been sent for assay, and results are anticipated within the next couple of weeks. Following the Antimony Reward project, the company plans to advance to its Orient silver-indium project.

