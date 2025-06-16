ILPRA SpA to Acquire 90% of Gelmini S.r.l. in Strategic Move

Confident Investing Starts Here:

ILPRA SpA ( (IT:ILP) ) has issued an update.

ILPRA SpA has signed a binding agreement to acquire 90% of Gelmini S.r.l., a company specializing in machines for processing and packaging cheeses. This strategic acquisition is expected to create productive synergies between the two companies, enhancing ILPRA’s operations and market positioning. The acquisition involves a cash payment of 2.7 million euros and an earn-out of 1.35 million euros, with the closing anticipated by the end of July 2025.

ILPRA SpA is an innovative SME in the packaging sector, producing a wide range of machines and technological solutions for packaging food, cosmetic, and medical products. Founded in 1955, ILPRA is a key player in the industry, known for its investment in R&D and its patented ProGas technology. The company operates globally, with a significant portion of its turnover generated abroad.

Average Trading Volume: 4,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €58.61M

