Illumina Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Illumina Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansion
Company Announcements

Illumina Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansion

Illumina ( (ILMN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Illumina presented to its investors.

Illumina, Inc. is a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving the research, clinical, and applied markets with innovative solutions that unlock the power of the genome. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, Illumina announced a core revenue of $1.1 billion, a slight decrease of 2% compared to the same period last year. Despite this dip, the company maintained a strong GAAP operating margin of 68.6% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.6%, while reporting a GAAP diluted EPS of $4.03 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.14.

The financial highlights reveal that Illumina’s strategic focus on operational excellence has resulted in improved gross margins, driven by cost savings and productivity enhancements. The company has lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024, projecting a decline of approximately 3% compared to 2023. However, it has raised its non-GAAP operating margin guidance to a range of 21% to 21.5%, and its non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to between $4.05 and $4.15.

Illumina’s strategic initiatives include the launch of the MiSeq i100 Series, a new benchtop sequencer aimed at accelerating genomic innovation. The company has also announced plans to expand its capabilities in whole-genome sequencing, proteomics, and single-cell technology, and is enhancing its global presence with the opening of a new center in Bengaluru. Recent regulatory successes, such as the European Court of Justice ruling in Illumina’s favor regarding GRAIL and the FDA approval for TSO Comprehensive, further position the company for growth.

Looking ahead, Illumina remains focused on driving margin and earnings expansion, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. The management emphasizes that the underlying demand for its products remains robust, and it continues to make significant progress toward its strategic goals. As Illumina advances its technology and expands its market reach, it aims to maintain its leadership in genomic innovation and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 153K shares of Illumina today
ILMN
TheFly
Premium
Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
CE
MQ
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App