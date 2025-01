illumin Partners with Adsquare for Enhanced Footfall Attribution

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

illumin Holdings ( (TSE:ILLM) ) has shared an update.

illumin Holdings Inc. has partnered with Adsquare to integrate advanced footfall attribution capabilities into its platform, enhancing the link between digital campaigns and in-store visits. This collaboration enables marketers to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior and optimize strategies with precision, reinforcing illumin’s position as a leader in programmatic advertising across various industries.

More about illumin Holdings

illumin Holdings Inc. is a leader in digital marketing technology, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company offers a unified platform that enables brands and agencies to plan, build, and execute marketing campaigns across programmatic channels, email, and social media. illumin’s services are available to clients in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: 9.77%

Average Trading Volume: 58,807

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$120.9M

