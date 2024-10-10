Ilika plc Announces Major Shareholder Update

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Baillie Gifford & Co’s voting rights crossing a notable threshold on October 8, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Baillie Gifford & Co have decreased to 4.64%, amounting to 7,758,197 shares. This shift in ownership marks a notable adjustment from the previous notification, where they held 7.54% of the voting rights.

